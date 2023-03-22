The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Spring Celebration on their 15th anniversary with a keynote presentation on “When Life Doesn’t Go as Planned: Drawing Strength from Our Herencia” by Marisol Solarte-Erlacher, M.A., LPC. The Celebration will be on Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport. The evening is a salute to the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s accomplishments, members and supporters.

Photos courtesy QC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Solarte-Erlacher is an award-winning trauma expert, keynote speaker and corporate consultant. She facilitates programming that strengthens employee resilience and enhances team performance. She works with nonprofit organizations, mid-sized corporations and public service entities. She is also the creator and host of the podcast “Resilience and Resistance,” which features successful Black, Indigenous, and Women of Color who have overcome trauma and become resilient. Solarte-Erlacher was a therapist in private practice, clinical supervisor for Master of Counseling students at the University of Colorado at Denver and is currently president of the Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) International Association. She and her family live in Denver.

Registration is online through April 6th and sponsorship opportunities are available. The annual gala will feature a reception, entertainment, dinner, business awards and the opportunity to mingle with colleagues, clients, business leaders, community partners and Hispanic Chamber members. Local businesses that are making a positive difference in the Hispanic and multicultural communities will be honored. Recipients of the awards include:

Small Business of the Year – Jazmin Newton, Newton Law

Nonprofit of the Year – Project NOW

Advocate of the Year – Araceli Vazquez

Corporate Member of the Year – Group O

For more information on the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, tickets or sponsorship information, click here or call (563) 214-5160.