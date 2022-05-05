At a news conference today, Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken announced plans to support the St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church Hispanic food pantry, which operates once a month after the 12 p.m. Spanish Mass in downtown Davenport.

Families receive a basket of culturally appropriate food products Hispanic families desire, including staples such as beans, rice, masa flour, chilies and other ingredients commonly used by Hispanic home cooks and not always available at other community food pantries, Croken said Thursday.

Many area Mexican restaurants are supporting St. Anthony’s food pantry effort, beginning with tonight’s Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

“Sonia Villalpondo, manager of Azteca Restaurant located in the Walnut Center at 4811 North Brady Street in Davenport, was the first to raise her hand in support of the essential workers who rely on the food pantry,” Croken said. “Azteca has agreed to donate $1 for every margarita cocktail sold to its Cinco de Mayo revelers between Thursday and Sunday, and will ask its patrons to consider ‘rounding up’ their bills to the nearest dollar to help as well.”

Azteca 1 Mexican Restaurant is at 4811 N. Brady St., Davenport, in Walnut Center.

Los Portales Restaurant at 1012 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, will do the same for every margarita sold on Thursday. Other area restaurants — including Los Primos Mexican Grill at 1143 East Locust Street and Ganzos Restaurant and Cantina at 3923 N. Marquette Street, both in Davenport — also have agreed to make financial donations.

Croken urged public support of these community-minded restaurants and hopes that other area restaurants will join the effort and requests they contact him directly at 563-940-8439 to do so.

Other fundraising and food donation activities will be held throughout the summer in order to ensure the Hispanic food pantry is adequately prepared to meet the increased needs the coming cold weather months will bring, he said.

“The Adler Theatre has generously donated tickets for the upcoming June 1 performance of “Waitress” that will be used as a raffle prize,” Croken added. “And, LULAC and several area churches have agreed to organize food drives later in the summer.

St. Anthony’s — at 417 N. Main St., Davenport — will have a Cinco de Mayo dinner in the parish center Saturday, May 7 immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Saturday Mass.. The dinner will feature a taco bar with rice and beans. You can also choose enchiladas with rice and beans.

Desserts and drinks for a freewill offering, all proceeds to benefit the McAnthony Window. You don’t have to RSVP, but it would help cooks to know how many to expect by calling the parish office at 563-322-3303.