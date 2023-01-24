After eight years, Stacy Klingler has stepped down as executive director for the historic treasures Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline.

She has accepted a remote data management position with Foundant Technologies that will still benefit the nonprofit community and allow her to better support her immediate family and aging family members living out of state, said Bill Brewer, board chair of the William Butterworth Foundation, which owns and operates the facilities at 8th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline.

Stacy Klingler served as executive director for the historic homes since January 2015.

The Foundation will begin a search process shortly and Brewer (who works as Western Illinois University-Quad Cities’ director of facilities and university architect) will serve as interim director.

A more formal announcement will be forthcoming in the next couple of days on the Butterworth Center website and social media, he said Tuesday.

In Klingler’s job (started in January 2015), she led the William Butterworth Foundation’s board, staff and stakeholders to best leverage the historic assets of the Butterworth Center and & Deere-Wiman House to improve the quality of life in the Quad Cities.

“In particular, the Foundation offers artistic, charitable, cultural and educational programs in three ways: preserving two historic homes of John Deere’s descendants, offering arts and culture programming pursued in collaboration with area partners, and serving as a gathering place for other likeminded nonprofit and community groups,” according to her LinkedIn page.

The 1892 Butterworth Center is at 1105 8th St., Moline.

In 1892, Charles Deere (John Deere’s son) built Butterworth Center a block from his own home, Overlook (now Deere-Wiman House), as a wedding gift for his youngest daughter Katherine and her husband William Butterworth.

Over the years, the Butterworths tripled the size of their home, which they named Hillcrest. As part of the 1909 addition to the living room, a pipe organ built by the Bennett Organ Company was installed. Later in 1938, Mrs. Butterworth hired the Stannke Organ Company of Rock Island to perform extensive rebuilding and additions. A major restoration of the Bennett-Stannke organ was completed in 2008.

Another special feature of Butterworth Center is the library, built in 1917. The room was designed to hold an 18th-century Italian ceiling painting originally found in Venice, Italy, and purchased by the Butterworths.

The 1872 Deere-Wiman House is at 817 11th Ave., Moline.

The Deere-Wiman House was built in 1872 by Charles Deere for his wife, Mary Little Dickinson Deere, and their daughters, Anna and Katherine. The family named their Swiss Villa style residence Overlook because of its desirable hilltop location above the growing city of Moline, and the family business, the John Deere Plow Works. Four generations of Deere descendants lived there, and both homes are open for community uses.