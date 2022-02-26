Community members, including teams from Local 4 News, will lace up their bowling shoes Saturday to participate in the 39th annual Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon, with 140 teams of five bowlers registered to support Junior Achievement in the Quad Cities.

The JA Bowl-A-Thon is the organization’s largest fundraiser. It takes place in 10 communities throughout the area in February and March. The JA Bowl-A-Thon is estimated to raise more than $200,000 to help support JA learning experiences offered in local schools, a news release says.

The Quad Cities JA Bowl-A-Thon will be held at Big River Bowl from 1 p.m. until midnight, TBK Bank Sports Complex from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Quad Cities Family Entertainment Center from 1-8 p.m, and BowlMor Lanes from 3–6 pm. Cost is $350 per team.

Junior Achievement teaches students the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and fiscal choices. By partnering with area educators and the business community, JA helps prepare students for the 21st century workplace with learning experiences that focus on financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship.

JA of the Heartland is ranked the 27th largest JA Area in the United States (out of 106) with more than 50,000 kindergarten through high school students in the 24-county area who benefit from a JA experience each school year.

Sponsors include Necker’s Jewelers, GreenState Credit Union, HNI Corporation, Green Buick GMC, Wells Fargo, Silver Oaks Communications, WHBF Local 4, and the Quad City Times.