A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money in the wake of the death of a beloved local comedian and improv performer.

The passing of George “Big G” Schulz “has left a giant sized hole in the heart of his loved ones and the comedy community,” says the online campaign page, set up Wednesday by Schulz’s good friend and improv comedy partner Patrick Adamson. They are raising funds for end-of-life expenses, a memorial, and to aid his life partner Liz Somes in this transition.

Schulz, 53, passed away on June 27, 2022 at his home. A private memorial service will be held on a later date.

According to his obituary, the Davenport native fell in love with performing music and theatre in school. “Big G had a voice and presence that matched his stature,” the obituary says. “He used those gifts to command any room or stage.”

“Big G painted his life with music, playing guitar and singing,”: it said, noting he was an avid Dungeons and Dragons gamer, Panda aficionado, and worked at NTI Milan. His true passion was improvisational comedy.

Schulz starred in ComedySportz QC, G.I.T. Improv, and Late Nite Shows for 20 years (his last one at a Bix 7 event at Modern Woodmen Park June 22). He performed more than 3,000 shows across eight states, entertaining more than 100,000 people. He won three separate CSz Worldwide Improv Championships while competing against comedians from 23 major cities.

An illustration of the Big G by Davenport’s Jason Platt.

“While feeling emotionally gut-punched thinking about all the improv shows we’ll never get to do, I’m trying to replace this immense sadness with memories of the multitudes of amazing ones we did over 20+ years,” fellow improv performer Jeff De Leon posted on Facebook following Schulz’s sudden death.

“It was an honor to perform with him and if you broke him during a scene/game, his infectious laugh made you feel amazing,” he wrote.

“The crazy thing is I think we laughed far more during all the long drives to gigs, overnights at hotels, and various other shenanigans we got up to off-stage than anything we ever did on-stage as the inside jokes are endless.

“The only thing bigger than his personality was the laugh he could get out of you,” De Leon wrote. “I’m not sure what else to say as processing this is incredibly hard. Our comedy & improv community has lost an iconic figure and great person.”

“He loved to perform”

“He just loved to perform and any chance he got to be in front of people, he would take it,” De Leon said Thursday. “In the last couple of years, he was getting a little bit more selective, ‘cause I know he was spending so much more time with Liz and he had a great job and everything. But if you needed it, he was there, especially in terms of improv.”

Schulz and other improv veterans would take any situation in life to apply to their on-the-spot comedy on stage.

Schulz performing in ComedySportz QC in downtown Rock Island.

“Improv is a reflection of real life,” De Leon said. “The scene itself could be absurd, like two aliens talking about what it’s like to get divorced. The thing is, when you spend that much time traveling with somebody and hanging out, you get to know them, inside jokes develop and you get to read certain things.

“I can’t tell you how many times on the drive up, something goofy would happen and then in the show that night, one of us would subtly work a reference to that in to break the other person. Even though the audience is laughing for one reason, the performers are all out for another reason.”

Big G had two big advantages on stage, De Leon said, noting his acting chops (he had performed with Circa ’21 and the former Marycrest College), and his imposing physical presence.

“When you think ComedySportz Quad Cities, you think nine shows out of 10, where’s the big guy?” he said. “You see this Shrek-looking giant, and wonder, what are we about to see here? And that’s the thing.

“Your expectations are one thing and then he gets on stage and shatters them and it was, he was so fast on his feet,” De Leon recalled. “Back in the early days, we were doing wrestling moves on stage and people were shocked at how fast he could move.

“But in one scene, he could be this gruff, loud, overbearing giant, and a scene later, he was the coquettish, quiet mouse,” he said. “I think the fact that he had such a strong acting background and then found improv. I know to have that skill set to pull from, it was so good.”

Glowing online tributes to Schulz have poured in from around the country, including the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, a regular G.I.T. Improv venue. A couple from QC residents are below:

Craig Michaels posted on Facebook – “I still remember his immense kindness to Eric when we would take him to CSz shows. He made a little boy feel like a rock star, and to Eric that’s what Big G was – a rock star of comedy – to all of us. RIP Big G, and thanks for sharing your gifts with all of us.”

Schulz (right) doing ComedySportz with Jimmy Sederquist (center) and Patrick Adamson.

Jimmy Sederquist posted: “On stage, he was a consummate professional. Big G always put the show first. You were completely safe with him on stage, because he would make sure you were in a place to shine. My goodness, his talent! George was so funny. He worked hard to get big laughs and he deserved every one.

“Off stage, George was such a great person. Kind. Inquisitive. Loyal. Fun loving. Encouraging. You could talk with George about anything. George was everyone’s friend, and he loved his friends dearly.”

To donate to the GoFundMe (“Big G’s Curtain Call”), which has a $5,500 goal, click HERE.