An inmate at the Scott County Jail has died from a medical emergency.

According to a release, a Scott County deputy brought an adult male to the jail after being arrested for multiple driving and drug violations Thursday, April 7, at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The man was processed and evaluated and placed in a holding cell. Approximately four hours later, as a correctional officer was completing a wellness check, the officer noted the man was going into medical distress, after which the man became unresponsive.

Correctional and medical staff responded immediately and began to resuscitate the inmate. Davenport Fire and Medic responded and transported the man to the Genesis East Hospital. The inmate was pronounced dead at Genesis East during the morning hours of Friday, April 8th.

The death is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI). An autopsy of the inmate will be performed in the near future. The name of the inmate is being withheld at this time, pending the notification of family members.