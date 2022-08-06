The Quad Cities Interfaith’s Annual Fundraising Breakfast will be 7-8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Muslim Community of the Quad Cities, 2115 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf.

For the first time after two years of virtual and On-The-Go breakfast fundraisers, the event will be held in person, a news release says.

Five community members and their families who have shown great commitment to making the Quad Cities a more just and welcoming community will be honored with Quad Cities Interfaith Community Leadership and Justice Awards, a release says. Honorees are Cecilia O’Brien, Jackie McCoy, Gloria Mancilla, Tracy White, and Tee LaShore.

Quad Cities Interfaith is a local organization that fights for social justice in the Quad Cities community.

For more information, contact the group at Office@qcinterfaith.org or call 563-676-4824.