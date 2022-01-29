Snowfall totals from a powerful Nor’Easter that is barreling through the East Coast are quickly coming in tonight.

The raging storm is slamming into a huge chunk of the country right now, from Main to South Carolina.

Airlines have canceled or delayed thousands of flights.

At least 300 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, and several flights were delayed at the Quad Cities International Airport.

The storm is expected to snarl airline travel for several days.

As for weather in the Quad Cities, snow is expected later on this week.

