The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be distributing free backpacks for back to school to QC families in need this weekend.

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is at 6005 34th Ave., Moline.

The event will be held at Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, 6005 34th Ave., Moline, on Sunday, Aug. 7th from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Limit two backpacks per family.