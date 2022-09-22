The Quad Cities unemployment rate was the lowest of all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in August, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metro areas.

“Economic recovery, jobs growth, and consistent historically low unemployment claims data continues to signal a strong labor market throughout the state,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar, said in Thursday’s release. “Whether you’re returning to the workforce or looking to switch career fields, the State of Illinois offers a suite of workforce development and job and training resources to those who are looking for it.”

The Quad Cities metro area unemployment dropped 1.3 percent in August (compared to the same month in 2021) to just 3.8 percent, the lowest in the state.

The metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights MSA (+4.8%, +172,600), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.2%, +7,500).

Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Leisure and Hospitality (14 areas each); Manufacturing (13 areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (11 areas each); Government (ten areas); Wholesale Trade, Retail Trade, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, and Other Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-1.6 points to 5.0%), the Carbondale-Marion MSA (-1.3 points to 4.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.3 points to 3.8%).

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 97 counties, increased in two, and was unchanged in three.