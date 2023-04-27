The March 2023 unemployment rate in the Quad Cities was unchanged from the same month a year ago, at 4.1 percent, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs increased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas.

“Over the last 24 consecutive months, job growth has remained consistent throughout industry sectors in metro areas across the state,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said in Thursday’s release. “Newly created jobs position job seekers and employers statewide to fill opportunities for career growth and professional expansion.”

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Peoria MSA (+3.9%, +6,400), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+3.4%, +4,000), and the Bloomington MSA (+3.1%, +2,900).

Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago metro were up +1.6% or +60,100. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: education and health Services (14 areas); leisure and hospitality (13); wholesale trade and government (12); manufacturing and other services (11); mining and construction and transportation, utilities and warehousing (nine areas).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.1 points to 6.7%), the Carbondale-Marion MSA (-0.6 point to 4.0%), and the Springfield MSA (-0.6 point to 3.9%). The Chicago Metro Division unemployment rate fell -0.3 point to 4.1%.

The unemployment rate increased in the Lake County-Kenosha County IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+0.2 point to 5.0%).