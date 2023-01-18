Wile E. Coyote is not involved, but the ACME American CueSports Alliance (ACS) Midwest 8-Ball Championships are running into the Davenport RiverCenter for the seventh year. Play is today, Jan. 18 through Jan. 22, 2023.

Eighty pool tables are set up in the RiverCenter’s Great River Hall in the south building in downtown Davenport (136 E. 3rd St.), for the 1,000+ registered players ready to compete for more than $50,000 in prize money, shared among 15 divisions, according to a Visit Quad Cities release. The public is welcome to watch, and admission is free.

A scene from the 2018 Midwest tournament at the RiverCenter, downtown Davenport.

“I’m excited to again work with the great staff & crew of the RiverCenter, the Visit Quad Cities team, and the local community,” Janet Ybarra, ACS executive director, said in Wednesday’s release. “The Quad Cities always makes us feel welcome when they host our competitors and fans of the sport of pool.”

“American Cue Sports is an important partner of Visit Quad Cities,” said Joan Kranovich, Visit Quad Cities vice president of business growth and director of Sports QC. “The ACME 8-Ball Midwest Championships continue to have a positive impact on our visitor economy from competitors, families, spectators and vendors during a traditional off-peak season for our regional destination.”

Over 1,000 billiards players are expected to converge on the RiverCenter for the ACS tournament.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 18 : 10 a..m. — Scotch Doubles 8-Ball, Senior 8-Ball Singles (Men/Women)

Thursday, Jan. 19: 10 a.m. — Men's & Women's Open/Standard Singles

3 p.m. — Men’s & Women’s Advanced 8-Ball Singles

Friday, Jan. 20: 10 a.m. — Men’s & Women’s 9-Ball Singles

8 p.m. — Men’s & Women’s 4-Person 8-Ball Teams

Saturday, Jan. 21: 6 p.m. — 8-Ball Team play continues

Sunday, Jan. 22: 11 a.m. — Junior Event, 8-Ball Team play continues

For more information on the tournament, visit the ACS website HERE.