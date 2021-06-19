QC Juneteenth Festival happening Saturday at Lincoln Center

Juneteenth is the day that marks the end of slavery in the U.S. and Saturday marks the first year it’s being recognized as a national holiday.

President Biden signed that into law Thursday.

In the Quad Cities, the Lincoln Center and Friends of MLK are hosting a Juneteenth Festival. It’s happening Saturday at the Lincoln Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tracy Singleton, one of the organizers, said it’s important to know the history of the day and celebrate the importance of it.

“To be able to educate and empower our youth, our family and our community is top of our goals and so by doing this Juneteenth celebration at the Lincoln center, we’re accomplishing those goals,” Singleton said.