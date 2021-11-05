QC junior high closed for quarantine as Rock Island County COVID numbers rise

Some junior high school students in Rock Island will not go to class in person starting Monday because of an increase in cases of COVID-19.

The Rock Island-Milan School District posted a statement on its website that Edison Junior High School will be closed from November 8th through the 26th for students to quarantine the school after an increase in cases.

Students will take classes online during that time, and all extracurricular activities will be suspended until the campus reopens November 29.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported a total of 101 new cases since Wednesday:

26 are kids younger than 13.

Two are infants.

Currently, there are 29 patients hospitalized in the county with the coronavirus.