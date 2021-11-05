QC junior high will close temporarily because of COVID-19

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Edison Junior High School, Rock Island, will close temporarily because of COVID-19.

In a letter to staff and families on Friday, Rock Island-Milan School District #41 Superintendent Reginald L. Lawrence II explained the closure.

“Due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 at Edison Jr. High School and a growing number of staff/students currently quarantined from school due to a potential exposure, I am recommending that Edison Jr. High School close (Adaptive Pause) for a period of time to quarantine students,” Lawrence wrote.

“After consulting with the Rock Island County Health Department, it was determined that Edison Jr. High School will close from Nov. 8 through Nov. 26. Students will report back to school on Monday, Nov. 29. During this time, all instruction for all Edison Jr. High School students will revert to remote instruction for full days of learning,” Lawrence wrote.

“Please be ready to report to school virtually on Monday, Nov. 8 starting at 8:10 am for Advisory Class. Further communication from Principal Varnes about the remote learning schedule, available meals, and technology needs will be sent this weekend,” Lawrence said.

All extra-curriculars and activities for Edison Jr. High School students are suspended through Nov. 29, Lawrence said. All other RIMSD #41 schools will stay open as normal.

“The school will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, following state health and safety guidelines,” Lawrence said in the message.

“The temporary closure of Edison Jr. High School is a precautionary measure put in place to minimize further spread and keep our students and staff safe,” Lawrence said.

“If there are any further updates, RIMSD #41 will communicate immediately via Remind, robo-call and posting a notice on the website,”

“Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID policies and procedures as we work to help protect your children, your families, and our staff and their families from the COVID-19 virus,” Lawrence said.