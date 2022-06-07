Thanks to a special summer reading partnership with Metro, fares will be waived for youth riding public transit to Illinois Quad Cities public libraries this summer.

East Moline, Moline, Rock Island and Silvis are all offering their own “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” summer reading and event programs, according to a Tuesday Metro release.

The four Illinois QC libraries have partnered with Metro to allow children from ages 4 to 12 to use a valid library card as their fare when traveling to and from several library locations between now and July 31st. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult, and will have their fares waived when traveling to and from participating library branches.

Riders must show a valid library card from the Moline, Rock Island, East Moline, or Silvis libraries to claim the fare waiver.

The four libraries offer a number of activities throughout the summer months. To find out more, contact:

Moline Public Library at 309-524-2480 or visit https://molinelibrary.com.

In Rock Island, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org or call 309-732-READ (7323).

In Silvis, visit https://silvislibrary.org or call 309-755-3393.

In East Moline, visit www.eastmolinelibrary.com or call 309-755-9614.



Metro bus routes are located near the following library locations:

Moline Public Library: 3210 41st Street, Moline (Route 59)

Rock Island Public Library: Downtown Library, 401 19th Street, Rock Island (Route 10, 30, and 53)

Southwest Library, 9010 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island (Route 40 or Microtransit)

East Moline Public Library: 745 16th Avenue, East Moline (Route 55)

Silvis Public Library: 806 1st Avenue, Silvis (Route 10 and 50)



Summer reading programs and events are open to anyone. For information about applying for or renewing a library card, contact the respective library in your city.