Ahoy! It’s time to see who can build the best boat and come sail away to the Moline Public Library!

Beat the summer heat by building your own sailboat using recycled materials. Racers will have 30 minutes to build a boat before the races begin and then compete in the Recycled Raingutter Regatta to see whose is the fastest! Racers will be split into separate groups based on grade, and a parent or guardian is required for building a sailboat.

The Recycled Raingutter Regatta is Thursday, July 21 at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st Street, Moline. The event begins at 1:30 p.m., with the regatta at 2:00 p.m. The Recycled Raingutter Regatta is open to kids from kindergarten through 6th grade.

For more information or to register, click here.