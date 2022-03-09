UScellular has announced the three winners of its third-annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley during a Tuesday celebration at the Davenport Club.

Public voting for the finalists’ art was available online. The winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts:

Laila Newman, age 10, received $250 for first place on the Garrett Morgan artwork.

age 10, received $250 for first place on the Garrett Morgan artwork. Ariel Trice Taylor, age 12, won $150 for second place on the Dr. Stephon Alexander creation.

age 12, won $150 for second place on the Dr. Stephon Alexander creation. Gloria Fagla, age 7, earned $100 for third place on the Zora Neale Hurston piece of art.

This year, UScellular introduced an exciting new element to the contest. For the first time, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons that include historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators, according to a UScellular release.

The 10 finalists were chosen by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley representatives based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists was available online throughout February. In addition, the finalists’ artwork was digitally displayed at the Davenport Kimberly Road retail store. There were nearly 135 votes cast.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art,” said Christine Riddell, UScellular’s Moline store manager. “We’re thrilled to be able to team with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the STEM achievements of these Black icons. We extend our appreciation for all the submissions and congratulate our winners.”

UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities, the company said. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, visit https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.