The following businesses and city/county offices have released their schedule adjustments for Labor Day, September 5.

Illinois

Moline

All Black Hawk College facilities will be closed Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. The college will reopen and classes will resume on Tuesday, September 6.

Rock Island

All Rock Island Public Libraries will be closed Monday, September 5 for Labor Day.

Iowa

Clinton

City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services and the Administrative offices at the Police Department will be closed on Monday, September 5. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday, September 6 when normal office hours will resume.

The Parks & Recreations Administrative Office and Lower Level of the Ericksen Community Center will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 5. The Fitness Center will remain open with 24/Hours Access FOB.

The Clinton Public Library will be closed on Monday, September 5. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday, September 6, when normal office hours will resume.

The MTA Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, and there will be no bus service on Monday, September 5.

The Public Works Administrative office will be closed on Monday, September 5. Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for the week beginning Monday, September 5. Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday, Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.

Davenport

All three Davenport Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day. Normal business hours will resume Tuesday, September 6th.

The City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed. The Police Department front desk and Records office will be closed. The Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed. The River’s Edge will be closed. RiverCenter Adler Theatre administrative offices and the venue box office will be closed. The Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed. Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed. CitiBus service will not be provided. The compost facility will be closed. Garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste will be one day late all week; Friday pickup will be on Saturday. Please refer to the solid waste collection calendar for the holiday schedule

Clinton County

The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency has announced its facilities will be closed on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day. CCASWA will reopen for normal hours on Tuesday, September 6th. For inquiries regarding hours of operation or programs offered by the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, please call 563-243-4749.