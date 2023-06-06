The Quad Cities Chamber, Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) and Iowa Economic Development Authority are working to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Quad Cities. The study will geographically define which communities contribute to the Quad Cities’ workforce, regardless of their political boundaries. This defined area is called a Laborshed area and is based on commuting patterns.

The purpose of the study is to measure the availability and characteristics of area workers. Laborshed studies help economic development teams and existing or prospective employers understand the local labor market, make knowledgeable expansion and site selection decisions and maintain and/or recruit high-quality workers.

Letters will be sent to randomly selected households, asking residents to take a confidential online survey. Questions will cover topics including employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level and type of occupation. Survey takers will not be asked for identifiable or sensitive information such as name, Social Security number or date of birth. Participation in this workforce study is appreciated, regardless of the respondent’s employment status.

After the online survey has concluded, IWD will conduct phone surveying in the area through a third-party vendor. The survey calls originate out of Missouri and the incoming number will have the 573 area code. The phone survey will ask the same questions as the online survey and no identifying or personal information will be collected. All survey answers collected will be combined and reported together and individual answers are completely confidential.

Iowa Workforce Development conducts Laborshed studies across the state annually. The results of each analysis are publicly available here. Contact Bridget Weddle of Iowa Workforce Development at (515) 281-7525 with questions about the Laborshed project.