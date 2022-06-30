The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, July 1, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle and drive sober.

Jo Daviess County

Illinois 78 over the Plum River; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Eastbound U.S. 20 through Galena; closed, detour posted.

Rock Island County

Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River; lane reductions continue.

I-280 over Shaffer Creek near Coal Valley; lane reductions continue.

Whiteside County

U.S. 30 west of Rock Falls; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 30 6 miles west of Morrison; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Bureau County

I-80 over Maple Grove Creek west of Princeton; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 92 over the Hennepin Canal; closed.

Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

Knox County

Interstate 74 over Main Street in Galesburg; lane reductions continue.

Mercer County

Illinois 94 north of Aledo; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Warren County