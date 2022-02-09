Bob Ontiveros built a reputation for lending a helping hand and helping people succeed. He leaves behind an enduring legacy in the Quad Cities.

Eric Juarez was one of Bob Ontiveros’ mentees and said Wednesday that Bob showed support when it came to the success of Latino businesses.

“As a young Latino entrepreneur, he’s someone you want to be like — so having him support us all the way through with our DJ company, with everything, he’s always been there,” said Juarez. “He was always someone you can hit up, go for a cup of coffee, go bounce off ideas with him. It was just really nice to have someone like that.”

A longtime, influential QC businessman, philanthropist and volunteer, Ontiveros died on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at age 83.

Everyone needs help when they face a new challenge — Ontiveros saw the need and filled it. Which is why in 2008, he founded the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Bob Ontiveros (1938-2002) celebrating two of his favorite things, Moline’s Mercado on Fifth and the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re very grateful that we were founded were grateful that the Latino and minority communities trust us to have such a voice and seat at the table for them, and to be there for them,” GQCHCC executive director Janessa Calderon said. “He just made a big impact in the community and you can see that throughout the things that he valued — like higher education, making sure that minorities had voices in the community and then also enriching the culture that we have here in the Quad Cities too.”

Juanita Zertuche and her husband Abel Zertuche worked closely with Ontiveros. When they envisioned a Mexican Independence Day Parade in the QC, Bob was by their side.

“He was always the first one to call in and check in to see if we were ready for the event, what could he do, and always wanted to support events like that,” said Zertuche.

From that day on, they built a friendship and learned more about his goal to help the Latino community.

“You know he always supported the Hero Street memorial event. He had great respect for that group and the Mexican American Veteran Association. He supported the LULAC councils in Davenport and Moline; the Ballet Folklorico was something dear to his heart, because he supported the youth, and the Glenview Mariachi of course was something that he felt was a great program and supported them,” Juanita Zertuche said.

Just like Ontiveros’ legacy, a piece of advice will stick with Juarez forever.

“As a young entrepreneur starting out, you don’t have much — all you have is your word and that’s it. If you say you’re going to do something, you’ve got to do it and that always stuck with me,” said Juarez.

The family is planning on having a celebration of life this spring.