Jack Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA has announced that at the Junior Achievement National Leadership Conference Dougal Nelson, President & CEO, received the 2022 Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award.

The conference was held in Fort Worth, Texas. Junior Achievement of the Heartland, a member of the global JA network, has been serving young people in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas for 66 years, equipping them with the skillset and mindset to create sustainable businesses, find meaningful employment, and build thriving communities, a news release says.

The Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award is named in honor of Karl Flemke, JA’s National President and CEO from 1982-1994. Karl took great pride in the accomplishments of Junior Achievement’s young professionals. His vision was instrumental in expanding Junior Achievement’s programs into the elementary schools.

This award recognizes significant achievements and contributions of a first-time Junior Achievement USA Area President with not less than two and not more than six years of service in their current position. The Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award was developed and is presented by the JA Pioneers (JASAN).

“Dougal was chosen as the recipient thanks to his leadership in heightening JA’s presence in our communities, boosting revenue by diversifying our donor base and creating a model workplace culture where teamwork is the focus”, said Tawnya Hambly, Vice President of Education for Junior Achievement of the Heartland.

“This award is truly a reflection of our amazing staff, the JA board of directors, volunteers, and both teachers and administrators who work tirelessly to enrich the lives of our students”, said Dougal Nelson. “It is an honor and a privilege to represent Junior Achievement of the Heartland, and the communities we serve, on a national stage.”

Nelson was one of five finalists in the nation. The nominees included: