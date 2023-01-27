Quad Cities Chamber CEO LaDrina Wilson and her company, Iman Consulting, this week kicked off the second round of Leadership QC.

The Chamber program brings the best and the brightest of the nonprofit and business community together, to see how we can work together to reimagine the role of businesses affecting change in the QC. They also look at how to have more ownership of what success looks like for our region, both from a business perspective and from the need to address social issues, according to a Chamber release.

Leadership QC is a program for experienced community leaders and innovative thinkers who want to enhance their leadership skills. They will meet for a full day once a month for nine months.

The Quad Cities Chamber’s second cohort of Leadership QC is comprised of 16 people who are already leaders in business, government and nonprofit organizations.

LaDrina Wilson of Davenport is the CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

“The purpose of Leadership QC is to create a space for community-minded individuals to come together to learn about corporate social responsibility and to harness their existing leadership toward common goals in our community,” LaDrina Wilson said in the Chamber release.

The goal is that people learn a little bit about themselves, but also get connected to what it truly means to be a regional thinker and a regional leader.”

Charla Hollowell, Chief Financial Officer for Vera French Community Mental Health Center, hopes to gain a better understanding of the community vision for the area and connection to those who would like to move that vision forward, according to the Chamber.

“I would very much like to gain insight and connections to groups I may not interact with on a daily basis, and work together to make our region the best it can be for current residents, as well as future generations,” said Hollowell.

Randall Goblirsch, Director of Enrollment Communications and Marketing at St. Ambrose University, has lived in the QC nearly 12 years, moving here as an out-of-state transplant.

During this time, Goblirisch experienced so much of what makes this region special, the release said.

“Over the years, I’ve developed a deep commitment to my community. I hope to leverage my experience from the Leadership QC program to step into the next phase of investing my time and my talents to further improve the area I’m proud to (but never thought I would!) call home,” he said.

“Leadership development is a continual process,” said Kendra Schaapveld, Project Director for Equus Workforce Solutions. “I strive to be a servant leader. This involves staying at the forefront of community needs, emerging research, identifying new resources, strategizing and networking with colleagues to improve services for workforce programming. I hope to gain new relationships to troubleshoot employee needs, to strategize business services’ objectives and to develop our youth program as they embark on career pathways.”

The current class of Leadership QC consists of: