The Quad Cities’ lottery luck came through for an Illinois woman last week and if you’ve been hoping to hit a top prize in the “Super Cash” scratch game, you have one more chance.

Nancy Hernandez of Davis Junction, Ill. won the seventh $50,000 jackpot in the “Super Cash” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 2283 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf and claimed her prize last week at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

(photo courtesy Iowa Lottery)

“Super Cash” is a $5 scratch game that has eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.40. For more information, including the number of prizes still available, click here.