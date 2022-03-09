The Quad City Mallards Heroes vs. Villains Charity Hockey Match on March 4 raised $89,920.33 for local charities, making the event the most successful one-night sports-related fundraising effort in Quad Cities history.

The game, featuring the Mallards and their arch-rivals, the Flint Generals, re-ignited a long-time rivalry that had been dormant since the Mallards were displaced by the Quad City Flames, according to a Wednesday release from the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.

The event, which drew nearly 6,000 fans, saw net proceeds of nearly $90,000 from ticket sales, chuck-a-puck and a jersey auction raised to support Breast Cancer Prevention and Detection through the Genesis Health Services Foundation. It also includes the split of the 50/50 raffle benefitting The Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, assisting local veterans in need.

TaxSlayer Center executive director Scott Mullen and former Mallards President/GM/Owner Howard Cornfield teamed up to create the Mallards Reunion Game, Heroes vs. Villains, Charity Game concept with the goal of giving back and thanking a community that supported the team so strongly through their record-breaking run of success, the arena release said.

Scott Mullen is executive director of the TaxSlayer Center.

“We have hosted a couple of Mallards alumni games over the years. After the last one in 2017, we decided we wanted take things up a notch and make this a major event,” Mullen said. “It was great having so many former Mallards return home to help the community that supported them so strongly. We also greatly appreciate working with the Flint Generals and Jim Duhart, who did a great job putting this event together.”

Mallards players returned to the QC from all over the U.S. and Canada at their own expense to help raise money to fight breast cancer and support local veterans.

“Once again, our incredible Mallards fans and fantastic local partners answered the call and came out in huge numbers to assist those fighting cancer. With another week of sales time, I think we would have sold out the building,” Cornfield said.

Robbie Nichols, former Flint GM/Coach, Scott Mullen and I had been speaking about doing an event like this for years, but it had to be done right,” he said. “While health issues prevented Robbie from traveling to the game, we are grateful to him for getting the ball rolling and to Jim Duhart and his Flint teammates for making this night a huge success. None of this would have happened without Scott though, and I am forever grateful to him.”

A banner acknowledging Cornfield’s accomplishments was also unveiled Friday night before the game. “Howard ran the most successful team in minor-pro hockey history during his time here and has helped us several times over the years to make sure hockey stayed in the Quad Cities,” Mullen said. “I wanted to surprise him with something special to commemorate what he has meant to this arena and to our community.”

You can see a replay of the special night, including the entire game HERE.