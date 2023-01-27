A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday by East Moline Police after he allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend with a loaded handgun.

On Jan. 27, 2023 at about 4:39 a.m., East Moline Police got a call from an adult female who said she was struck by her ex, Marshawn S. Pitts, 29, and held her captive in her apartment, in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue, police said in a Friday release.

Marshawn Pitts (photo: East Moline Police Department)

The woman said she was able to escape the apartment when Pitts fell asleep. Officers went to the apartment and set up a perimeter while evacuating surrounding apartments for the safety of residents, police said.

A search warrant for the apartment was approved through the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office and signed by a judge. The warrant was executed by the Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit and Pitts was taken into custody without incident, and was later interviewed by detectives.

The apartment was processed as a crime scene, and police located the loaded handgun during the search. The female victim suffered minor injuries during the incident; no one else was hurt and there is no further threat to the public, police said.

Pitts is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on $150,000 bond, charged with the following crimes —

Aggravated Domestic Battery (Class 2 felony)

Unlawful Restraint (Class 3 felony)

Aggravated Battery (Class 3 felony)

Domestic Battery (Class A misdemeanor)

Aggravated Assault (Class A misdemeanor)

Interfering with reporting domestic violence (Class A misdemeanor)

Criminal Damage to Property (Class A misdemeanor)

The investigation into the incident continues, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips app.