A Rock Island man has been arrested for firearm offenses stemming from a 2021 shooting.

According to a police report, the Rock Island Police department responded to a call of shots fired on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at approximately 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival to the 1400 block of 5½ Avenue officers located a 44-year-old male victim who had sustained a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. On September 22, 2021, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Quasean Terrell Davis, 26, of Rock Island, charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set at $200,000.00 for those charges.

(Google Maps)

On April 11, 2022 at 7:53 p.m., Rock Island police officers located and apprehended Davis in the 9500 block of 14th Street West, Rock Island. Davis was subsequently remanded to the Rock Island County Jail, where he is being held on those charges.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or by using the P3 Tips app.