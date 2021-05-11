QC man charged with alleged sexual abuse of sisters, 7 and 14, in 2014

A 43-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he inappropriately touched sisters, ages 7 and 14, in 2014.

Sean Huffman faces felony charges of third-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual abuse. He was arrested Tuesday on a warrant in connection with incidents that occurred between July 1 and Aug. 19 of 2014 in an Eldridge home, an arrest affidavit says.

A victim, who was 7 at the time, said he would “request alone time with her when the victim’s mother was at work in order to touch her inappropriately.”

He also is accused of fondling the victim’s sister, who was 14 at the time, when she was in her bed.

Huffman was booked into Scott County Jail early Monday after he was arrested by Eldridge Police, court documents say. He was being held without bond until he appears before a judge who will set his bond.

Sexual abuse in the second degree is a Class B felony with a maximum prison term of 25 years. Sexual abuse in the third degree is a Class C felony punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years, and a minimum fine of $1,000 and a maximum fine of $10,000.