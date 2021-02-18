QC man charged with attempted murder after shooting Wednesday

A 39-year-old Davenport man was behind bars early Thursday to face charges including attempted murder after a shooting early Wednesday.

Vincent Brocato also faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and domestic assault with a weapon in connection to the shooting, a news release from Davenport police says.

The Wednesday incident

Related Local 4 News stories Woman seriously injured in early morning shooting Wednesday

Shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday, Davenport police responded to the 1400 block of Main Street to check on someone’s welfare and found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound.

She was treated at the scene, transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus by Medic Ambulance Service and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident. No more information was available early Thursday.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit a top online at http://www.qccrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=102&