An Eldridge man faces a felony charge of child neglect in Indiana, official records say.

Dylan Andrew Diericx, whose address is listed as Eldridge, is in custody, according to court records and LaGrange County Jail.

The case of the State of Indiana v. Dylan Andrew Diericx was filed Tuesday. The charge is listed as neglect of dependent Level 1.

A Level 1 felony in Indiana is typically punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.