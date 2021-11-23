QC man gets 7 years for gun-related incident

A 34-year-old Rock Island man has been sentenced to 84 months’ imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Michael Eugene Dickerson was sentenced Nov. 4, a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office – Central District of Illinois.

At Dickerson’s sentencing hearing, Chief U. S. District Judge Sara Darrow found Dickerson posed a great risk to the public and a sentence above the guideline range was warranted based on Dickerson’s “very high likelihood to recidivate,” the release says.

Also at the hearing, the government presented evidence that on Oct. 3, 2019, Dickerson and an accomplice drove around in a car with guns intending to hold up another individual at gunpoint. Dickerson and his accomplice then “held up an innocent pedestrian at gunpoint” before realizing the victim was not the person for whom they were looking.

Dickerson pleaded guilty in February 2021.

The statutory penalties for possession of a firearm by a felon include up to 10 years in prison, the release says.

The Rock Island Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Raya represented the government in the prosecution.