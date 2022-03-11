A Moline man was sentenced March 10 to 72 months in prison for a firearm offense.

Jose Antonio Tapia, 43, was sentenced for felon in possession of a firearm. Law enforcement identified Tapia from an altercation at a strip club in Davenport. Tapia and another male were involved, and Tapia brandished a loaded firearm, racked the slide and displayed it in a threatening manner before fleeing the club. Tapia discarded the firearm as he ran, and law enforcement retraced Tapia’s steps and located the firearm. Tapia was also in possession of marijuana and a distribution amount of cocaine base. Tapia pleaded guilty to the charge on November 15, 2021.

Tapia was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.