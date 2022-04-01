The City of Davenport will be honoring Autism Awareness Month the first week of April in a colorful way, thanks to the efforts of one Quad-City man.

It all started with an idea of marking Autism Awareness Month in a unique way. Jason Halkias has autism, and he wanted to send the message to families and individuals affected by autism, that they are not alone. “I thought to myself, ‘well, if New York City could light the Empire State Building blue, or if Paris, France, could like the Eiffel Tower blue, I thought, why not Davenport light the skybridge blue?'” Halkias said. “It only made natural sense to me to ask them to light it up blue.”

That idea prompted Halkias to submit a request to Davenport. Tiffany Thorndike, Executive Assistant for the City of Davenport, said requests, though not guaranteed, are accepted through Davenport’s website. “Residents and organizations, both locally and across the country, can request a skybridge light specific color for a special event or something significant, like Autism Awareness Month,” Thorndike said. “I think it’s a great way for our city to recognize those special things.”

Halkias said bringing visibility and understanding to autism ultimately helps those “who don’t really have a voice.” Halkias said that just because someone with autism may think or do things differently than others, doesn’t mean they’re any less. “Ultimately, the goal is to one day achieve full acceptance,” Halkias said. “As long as I’m intelligent enough in my own way, then I think I’ve done very well.”

Autism Awareness Month is April 1-30. According to the Autism Society, the first annual National Autistic Children’s week was in 1972, which evolved into Autism Awareness Month.

Those interested in submitting a request for lighting the Davenport Skybridge can click here. According to the website, skybridge lighting requests should be submitted a minimum of 6 weeks prior to the week requested. Lights are changed weekly on Mondays and scheduled out one month at a time. The Mayor’s Office has final approval on lighting requests and reserves the right to deny any request.