Project NOW is proud to recognize one of the 13,000 they serve who was honored at the state Community Action Agency convention.

Tyrone Holloway received the Achievement in Housing Stability at the convention. According to Project NOW, they first met Tyrone after he was released from prison. He needed a new beginning and was assisted in finding a place to live. Holloway lives in one of Project NOW’s affordable housing units and has added much to his community. He has become a valued member of his church, and he donates his time and expertise. He keeps his community clean and keeps sidewalks clear of snow and ice.

Tyrone Holloway was honored at the Community Action Agency for Achievement in Housing Stability (photo: Project NOW)

Dwight Ford, Project NOW’s Executive Director, said affordable housing is difficult without barriers, and Holloway, because of his past conviction, had challenges finding a new home. Project NOW, an agency sensitive to people living with past records, gave him an opportunity to anchor himself with a home to pursue economic self-sufficiency. “His rental home provides dignity, and it honors him as a person,” Ford said. “He has taken steps forward with his new opportunity that leads to his productive citizenry. This would not be possible without Project NOW giving him this opportunity.” Holloway said if it were not for Project NOW, he doesn’t know where he would be right now.

Project NOW works daily to embody its mission to strengthen communities by helping people help themselves and one another. For more information, click here.