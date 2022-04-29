A 66-year-old man was mauled and killed by a vicious dog this week in Kewanee, Ill.

On April 25, 2022, at 12:34 a.m., Kewanee Police and Fire responded to the 800 block of North Vine Street in Kewanee after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive male, a news release says.

On arrival, emergency personnel located a 66-year-old man in the home, who was not breathing and bleeding from multiple wounds, according to a Friday release from Kewanee Police. The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene.

Through further investigation, it was determined that earlier that night, approximately 6 p.m., the victim tried to break up two dogs that were fighting inside the residence. One of the dogs attacked and bit the victim multiple times, causing severe injuries, police said.

The victim called family members and advised them of the situation by phone. They told him to call an ambulance or go to the hospital for treatment, as his family was out of town, the release says.

The victim said he had bandaged the wounds and appeared to be OK, but when family members returned home after midnight, they found the man unresponsive and called 911, police said.

Officers impounded both dogs at the city of Kewanee animal control facility, and the aggressive dog that caused the fatal wounds was surrendered to the city and euthanized, as it was deemed too vicious and a danger to the community.

The second dog was being treated for multiple injuries caused by the aggressive dog. This dog also will be evaluated for a period of time by the animal control facility staff to ensure it does not pose a threat to the public before it’s released to the owners, said Police Chief Nicholas Welgat.