QC man navigated a web of online business opportunities

The latest survey that helps measure job vacancies suggests roughly four million workers are quitting their jobs each month. This trend is also known as “the great resignation.”

Almost 1/3 of employees said they’re going to look for another job in the same industry, while about 1 in 5 are going to quit their current job and start their own businesses.

As pandemic life recedes in the U.S., people are leaving their jobs in search of more money, more flexibility and happiness. Many are rethinking what work means to them.

Mark Zapuitl is one of many pandemic professionals who had to pivot during uncertain times. Zapuitl taught guitar lessons at griggs music for over twenty-five years. In March of 2020, he was forced to teach lessons online.

Although not completely adjusted to online classes, mark has to begin to draw in more clients and start jamming to the rhythm of his own music once again.