QC man pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges

An East Moline man pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges.

According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, Christian Matthew Lannan, 24, pleaded guilty Friday to the charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm as a felon. The Moline and East Moline Police Departments investigated the initial charges.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 21 at the federal courthouse in Peoria. Lannan faces the following penalties:

Offense of possession with intent to distribute marijuana – statutory penalty is up to five years in prison; term of supervised release of not less than two years and up to life; fine of up to $250,000

Offense of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime – statutory penalty is minimum of five years in prison up to a maximum of life, to be served consecutively to any other sentence on any other count; term of supervised release of not less than five years and up to life; fine of up to $250,000

Offense of possessing a firearm as a felon – statutory penalty is up to 10 years in prison; term of supervised release of up to three years; fine of up to $250,000

Lannan remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing.