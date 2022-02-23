Ray Cunningham first felt sick in early December of 2021. After he visited multiple hospitals in the area, and receiving “improper treatment,” Cunningham said his sickness worsened. He explained one day after a doctor’s appointment his wife found him lying on the basement floor unconscious.

After he visited a hospital in Davenport, Cunningham says doctors diagnosed him with Necrotizing Fasciitis Fournier Gangrene. This is an extremely rare condition with an average of only 1,000 cases reported in the United States annually, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Cunningham was rushed to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to undergo immediate surgery.

“They ended up having me medically sedated for seven days,” said Cunningham

He has since returned home and is recovering from surgery. Still not able to function as well as he used to, Cunningham reports this infection has set him back.

“I’m still not able to do stuff that I was able to do before I got sick. I haven’t been able to work since the day I got admitted to Iowa City’s Hospital in December.” said Cunningham

His wife has created a GoFundMe to help raise money for Cunningham’s medical expenses. To donate and learn more about Ray’s story, click here.