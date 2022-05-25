A Rock Island man was sentenced May 23 for child pornography.

Mitchell Rockfield, 31, received a sentence of 66 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by a 20-year-term of supervised release for the possession of child pornography. According to court documents, agents executed search warrants for Rockfield, his residence and an online account in connection with an investigation into the potential distribution of child pornography. Law enforcement found multiple videos and images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow noted at Rockfield’s sentencing that his possession of child pornography perpetuated a market for such material. Judge Darrow also questioned Rockfield’s likelihood to relapse, explaining that the lengthy supervised-release term was a critical component of his sentence.

Rockfield pleaded guilty to the offense in August 2021. The Rock Island Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.