QC man sentenced for heroin distribution that resulted in death

Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow has sentenced 42-year-old Ajayi Marcel McIntyre, of Rock Island to serve 18 years in federal prison for distribution of heroin in April 2018 that resulted in the death of an East Moline man.

The heroin McIntyre distributed on April 17, 2018, was subsequently given to Kyle Medinger, who used the heroin and died of a heroin overdose, court documents say.

McIntyre pleaded guilty on Sept. 16, 2020, to two counts of distribution of heroin in Rock Island County. McIntyre has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since he was charged in a federal indictment in June 2018, a news release says.

The incident

Moline Police and Fire responded to The Residence Inn in Moline around April 18, 2018, around 1:50 a.m. after a report of an unresponsive man.

Officials found Medinger, 33, of East Moline, suffering from an apparent opioid overdose. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center – Illini Campus for treatment and later was pronounced dead.

The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy and confirmed Medinger died from an opioid overdose.

As a result of the investigation, Moline Police obtained arrest warrants for David C. Flores, of Rock Island, Ashley M. Gengler, of Milan, and McIntyre. All three were arrested May 22, 2018.

The Moline Police Department; the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group; and, the Milan Police Department conducted the investigation of the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer L. Mathew prosecuted the case in cooperation with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.