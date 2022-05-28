A 29-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon.



Ryan Michael Shumaker was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm as a felon, a news release says.



Shumaker pleaded guilty to the offense in January 2022. At the change-of-plea hearing, he confirmed that on Jan. 1, 2021, he pistol-whipped a woman in a hotel room at the Quality Inn and Suites in Moline, causing a laceration to her head, the release says.



Shumaker returned to the hotel a few hours later and began pounding and kicking on the hotel room door. Moline police officers arrived and found Shumaker outside the hotel room door. They told him to stop, and he ran.



Before attempting to hide from officers inside his car in the parking lot, Shumaker tossed a Ruger SR9C 9mm pistol in the snow behind his car, the release says.



He had obtained the firearm and 30 rounds of ammunition to serve as protection during a crack-cocaine purchase. Shumaker’s firearm had an extended magazine and an obliterated serial number, the release says.



At the time of the offense conduct, he had previously been convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.



At the sentencing hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge Darrow described Shumaker’s crime as “incredibly serious conduct” and noted that he placed several individuals at risk of suffering serious bodily harm. The statutory penalties for possession of a firearm by a felon are up to 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.



Moline Police investigated the case with assistance from the Rock Island Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Raya represented the government in the prosecution.