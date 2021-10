A 40-year-old Moline man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with drug trafficking.

Michael Terrell Richardson was sentenced for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, according to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.

Richardson also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court documents, Richardson was involved in longterm trafficking of controlled substances in and around Davenport. He had two guns “in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities,” the release says

At the time of the offenses, Richardson was under supervision for a prior controlled-substance charge. He also has a prior conviction for attempted first-degree murder, the release says.

Acting U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, East Moline Police Department, and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhood, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer, the release says.