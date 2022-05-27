A 28-year-old Moline man has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Zachary Ryan Inman was sentenced on Thursday to five years’ imprisonment, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for possession of ammunition as a felon, a news release says.

According to the evidence presented at sentencing, law enforcement agents responded to a domestic disturbance at a Moline apartment building. There, Inman was found hiding in a closet.

Witnesses at the sentencing hearing testified that during the incident Inman battered his girlfriend, threatened her, and brandished a gun, the release says.

A gun was not ultimately located but when booked at the Rock Island County Jail, agents found ammunition in Inman’s pocket, the release says.

At the sentencing hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow stated that Inman’s actions should be considered in crafting his sentence. Chief Judge Darrow emphasized the danger that Inman’s actions posed to the community, his criminal history, and the need to protect the public. Inman entered a plea of guilty to the offense in August 2021. The statutory penalties for felon in possession of a firearm are a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment and a maximum three year term of supervised release. The Moline Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Mathew represented the government in the prosecution.