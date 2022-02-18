A Davenport man was sentenced to 140 months for gun and drug charges February 17.

Aaron James Wadden, 24, of Davenport, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and possessing a firearm related to drug trafficking. According to court documents, the case stemmed from a 911 call about a reckless driver in the area of Highway 61. Wadden was seen backing onto the highway into oncoming traffic, driving in the ditch, running multiple stop signs and driving in the wrong lane of traffic. Wadden turned down a dead-end street, failed to slow down, crashed into a concrete barrier and went airborne. After fleeing on foot, officers captured Wadden and found a loaded rifle and methamphetamine in the vehicle. Wadden was under supervision for a drug offense at the time.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.