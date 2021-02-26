QC man sentenced to prison on drug-related charges

A Davenport man has been sentenced to 121 months in prison for drug-related charges.

On Wednesday, U. S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced 52-year-old Shelby Lamonte Miller for conspiracy to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal said in a news release.

After he serves his sentence, Miller was ordered to serve eight years of supervised release and pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

On Aug. 20, 2020, Miller was found guilty on all counts after a jury trial.

The investigation began in April 2019 when law enforcement learned Miller was distributing crack cocaine in the Davenport area. Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Miller’s residence at the Quad City Inn in Davenport, where they found both crack cocaine and methamphetamine, along with “other items consistent with drug trafficking.”

At the time, Miller was on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction.

Jarvey revoked Miller’s supervised release and sentenced him to 36 months in prison, to be served consecutively to the 121-month sentence.

This matter was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the case was prosecuted by the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.