QC man suspected in 4-year-old’s death in Indiana released Monday on bond; court date set

An Eldridge man who faces a felony charge in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy was released Monday on bond from LaGrange County Jail in Indiana.

On Aug. 24, the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against Dylan Diericx, who faces a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, court records say. He is scheduled to appear in superior court on Nov. 15.

Our sister station WANE reported that on Aug. 19 Shipshewana Police were called to 345 Van Buren St. for an unresponsive boy in critical condition. The boy was taken by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he died.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, the Eldridge boy was the son of Diericx’s girlfriend. Diericx said they were engaged in “horse-play” in the cab of a semi when the child was injured.

Diericx told investigators he had tossed the boy on the bunk in the sleeper of his semi, and the child hit his head on a “fixed object,” the affidavit said. The boy then began convulsing and became unconscious, Diericx said, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says the boy’s injuries were not consistent with that explanation. The child suffered “fractures to his clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises and abrasions on the right and left side of his face, bruises on his forehead, laceration and blunt force trauma to the back of the head, bruises to genitalia, injury and bleeding from the victim’s anus, cuts to his arm, a busted lip and burns around his mouth and on various parts of his body,” the affidavit said.

The arrest affidavit says Diericx “failed to secure proper medical attention” for the boy after the child had been exposed to “three or more incidents where the child received serious injuries, which resulted in the child being airlifted to Parkview North in Fort Wayne, IN, and ultimately resulted in the child’s death.”

Diericx was held on $250,000 bond in LaGrange County Jail before he was released on bond. In Indiana,, 8-10% of the bond applies, corrections officials told Local 4 News. That means Diericx paid about $20,000-$25,000 for his release.

A Level 1 felony in Indiana is typically punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.