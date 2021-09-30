QC man’s mission to prevent lost potential in kids

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation dedicating September as Preventing Lost Potential Month, and two mayors in the Quad Cities already vowed to help the initiative that works with kids to be at their best. It’s been the mission of a man from Davenport for years.

Mike Vondran’s son Hunter died in 2004. Vondran created the HAVlife organization in his honor to help young people succeed. The H-A-V in HAVlife actually stands for Hunter Aaron Vondran.

Throughout the years, HAVlife has raised over $1.3 million and helped nearly 13,000 young people.