The name of a Milan man will be added this month to the Wall of the Fallen at the International Towing and Recovery Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Mark Muske, 52, of Milan was killed in an accident on I-80 in Bettendorf April 17, 2023, while doing his job. A tow truck operator, he responded to a disabled tour bus on the side of the interstate about 2 a.m. on April 17, near Bettendorf’s Middle Road exit. While preparing the casualty for tow, he was struck and killed by a passing motorist failing to obey Scott’s Law.

Mark Muske, 52, of Milan, was killed in an accident on I-80 April 17, 2023.

Muske was operating a tow truck and attempting to hook up to a bus that was unoccupied on I-80 at mile marker 302. Muske was struck and killed by a 2015 Jeep Patriot, according to an investigation by Iowa State Patrol officers.

“This has had a huge impact to the Tegeler Wrecker and Crane team he worked so hard for, but more importantly, the hardship his 2 boys Ian and Noah are having to face,” says a GoFundMe page established to help Muske’s family (which has raised over $10,000). “The boys relied heavily on Mark’s support and as a father he was always there for them.”

Mark Allen Muske was born Jan. 4, 1971, in Franklin Grove, Ill. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War. He had a long career as a truck driver and tow truck operator and truly loved his career and co-workers, according to his obituary. He most recently worked for Tegeler Wrecker and Crane (formerly Berg’s Towing & Recovery).

Aside from working, he enjoyed Star Trek, listening to Coast to Coast AM, and spending time with his family, especially his beloved granddaughter, Ada.

The mission statement of the Wall of the Fallen (which started in 2006) reads: “To honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, to generate public awareness of the dangers involved in the towing and recovery industry and to permanently record and commemorate those involved in fatalities in the towing and recovery industry.”

