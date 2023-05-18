After over a half-century in business, Nehlsen Creative is writing the next chapter in its history.

Nehlsen Creative Marketing, 221 E. 2nd St., Davenport, will hold a QC Chamber ribbon-cutting Friday, May 19, at its new location on a booming corridor in downtown. The firm moved to the current historic building in December 2021 (from its longtime home on Moline’s 16th Street) and owner Matt Sanchez wanted to wait to have the ribbon-cutting until a year after he formally acquired the business, May 19, 2022.

Nehlsen Creative Marketing is at 221 E. 2nd St., Davenport (photos by Jonathan Turner).

Nehlsen’s QC clients include IMEG, Snowstar and IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union. Clients nationwide include the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association in Chicago and Bay Area. The company was founded by Nancy Nehlsen in 1972 and Sanchez joined in 2014.

“To me, succession planning is always going to be a giant challenge – I love Nancy and Nancy loves me,” he said Thursday. “Letting go of something, passing the torch and knowing you need to, that it’s the right choice, is all warm and fuzzy until the very end.”

Nancy Nehlsen founded Nehlsen Communications in 1972, and retired 50 years later.

“We hard to work really hard together to make sure this transition worked the way it’s supposed to,” Sanchez said. “This is celebrating what we’ve done together – what the Nehlsen Creative crew has done together. Honoring the past, but also understanding that the future is incredibly bright and exciting. We were gonna wait until we hit that milestone.”

“We don’t talk about ourselves much; we’re a marketing agency that doesn’t talk about ourselves,” he said. “We’re marketing everybody else.”

Sanchez likened that to his dad, who owned a landscaping business, but always had overgrown grass at his house.

Nehlsen moved from Moline with four employees and has hired two more full-time, with some freelancers.

Matt Sanchez in the company conference room Thursday, May 18, 2023.

“This is the place I always wanted to work,” said Sanchez, a 36-year-old Dubuque native and St. Ambrose alum. “I work with some of my best friends and we trust each other.”

“Nancy and I hit it off really quickly, spiritually,” he said. “We’re just a lot alike, philosophically a lot alike.”

Nehlsen has personally recovered from breast cancer and had to remove herself from the company, he said. “And we had to step up. We got this really natural push out the window – both of us. You take care of your life and we take care of the business.”

“Nancy getting sick made Nancy, and my and our minds and hearts have to refocus real quickly,” Sanchez said, noting she is in better health.

One of the company’s slogans, “ ‘Good enough’ sucks,” is emblazoned in white against the brand’s characteristic orange background on one wall.

One of Nehlsen Creative Marketing’s mottos, next to an old piano found during building renovations.

“It’s ego-less, it’s all one goal and our clients really feel that,” Sanchez said. “We’re having big companies coming in here and not interviewing anyone else, because they want the story we can tell and the passion.”

“This is an all-star team and it delivers,” he said. “This celebration is about us and what we’ve done.”

The world has changed dramatically since Nancy Nehlsen started the business at her kitchen table in 1972. “We can do something different and we can have fun doing it,” Sanchez said.

“Favorite street in the Quad Cities”

Sanchez is a big fan of history, of downtown Davenport, and there was no doubt where he wanted Nehlsen to relocate.

“I love – this is my favorite street in the Quad Cities,” he said of East Second. “I love the Drawing Room; I love the Raccoon Motel. Matt makes a beautiful steak at Half Nelson. I just spent time here.”

A view of the Mississippi River from the Nehlsen offices.

“There’s a natural wave happening right now,” Sanchez said. “It is 100 percent rising waters raise all ships. I feel very proud that we can be part of the community.”

Its building is part of the Motor Row historic district, which in 2019 was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It originally was Interstate Auto Supply Company.

The 6½-block area is named the Motor Row and Industrial Historic District because in the early 1900s through about 1960, it was an area of businesses catering to cars, including service stations, auto dealerships, and tire and auto stores, according to the nomination for the listing. It also was home to light industry, wholesalers and warehouses.

A vintage car was painted on a conference room wall.

An out-of-tune upright piano in the office was originally in a bar/speakeasy in the building.

“That fits totally into who we are,” Sanchez said of the firm’s unpretentious, friendly, funky vibe. The Interstate owner, John Buck, was killed by his wife in 1935, by pouring blazing hot oil on him. In Nehlsen’s conference room, there are historic photos and a newspaper story on the murder.

“What I liked most about this space when we found it, was the juxtaposition of the bricks and orange walls, is like my favorite thing in the world,” he said. “We are honoring the past, with this vibrant, exciting future.”

The building at 221 E. 2nd St., Davenport, was formerly Interstate Auto Supply.

Sanchez is working with QC business owner Dan Bush (Armored Gardens, Analog, Devon’s Complaint Dept.) on a plan to better promote Motor Row and create its own brand.

It’s gotten support from Downtown Davenport Partnership chief Kyle Carter, who told Sanchez: “That is what this is all about – it’s about people building something and making something cool.”

A view inside Nehlsen Creative.

“I am very excited – it’s just too cool down here,” Sanchez said. “We need to do something as Nehlsen to give back. My Motor Row concept was always – if we can brand the corridor in a way that, ‘Hey, let’s get a drink down on Motor Row. Let’s catch a show on Motor Row. Let’s get something to eat on Motor Row.”

A skeleton ready to party stands guard over some of Nehlsen’s company awards.

“If we get unique identifiers, it’s going to help everything down here,” he said, noting Nehlsen will also work to market the annual Alternating Currents festival this August.

“We don’t want to just occupy this space – we want to live Motor Row,” Sanchez said.